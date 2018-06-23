BLAINE, Minn. - A dog left behind by a tragic crash has found a new home with a familiar face.

On Friday, June 15, Blaine police officer Steve Nanney and his wife, University of Minnesota professor Susie Nanney, were killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

Blaine police said on Twitter that many people have been asking how Ranger, the Nanneys' dog, is doing. As it turns out, they said, one of the department's community service officers, Jennah, has adopted Ranger.

"Jennah has routinely watched Ranger for Steve and Susie therefore it was a natural decision for the family," Blaine police continued on Twitter. "As you can see, they are both extremely happy!"

Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany described Steve Nanney as "a kind person who would do anything he could to help people out."

He also said Steve and Susie were inseparable.

"To know one was to know the other," he said. "Even though we no longer have them we have their spirit, and they will live on."

