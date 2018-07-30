A memorial service is underway to honor fallen Kent Officer Diego Moreno.

35-year-old Officer Moreno was accidentally struck and killed by a patrol car in a suspect pursuit on July 22. The eight-year veteran is survived by his wife and two kids.

The community lined Kent streets Tuesday morning for a procession to Moreno's memorial at the ShoWare Center. The ceremony began with a funeral salute as his family was escorted inside.

The chaplain introduced a list of speakers to include Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla, Mayor Dana Ralph, and Officer Moreno's mother and wife.

Kent Police Chief Rafael Padilla said at Tuesday's memorial, "Serving with compassion simply came naturally for him. And it is evident in the assignments he chose during his career." Padilla continued, "He purposefully chose assignments that put him in position to care for and help people far above the traditional role of bringing bad guys to justice."

Moreno's mother delivered a powerful speech about the lifetime connection she shared with her son. View Lizzie Lee's tribute here:

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor said of the community turnout, "It is humbling. It shows that there is tremendous support there."

At least 85 different law enforcement agencies participated in the procession, and about 3,000 people are expected to attend the memorial.

When a member of law enforcement is lost, Pastor said it's not just the officer's immediate circle that feels the impacts, but other departments and the community at large.

"There are ripple effects," Pastor said.

"People see the risks that they take and they identify with these risks," he continued.

Some families, including Robert and Danielle House, said they brought their children to the procession to teach them what police mean to our community and why it’s important to stand behind law enforcement, even on difficult days.

“Hopefully it’s something he carries for life,” said Robert House, who brought his son.

Sherry Crawford of Auburn said she didn't know Moreno, but wanted to come out to show her love and respect for all law enforcement does.

"The police, they have their lives in their hands all the time," Crawford said. "They’re taking care of us."

Firefighters raise the American flag in anticipation of the motorcade carrying @kentpd Officer Moreno’s casket. Procession underway and expected to arrive soon at @ShoWareCenter. #officermoreno pic.twitter.com/ItQGiLJDcZ — Mimi Jung (@MimiJungKING5) July 31, 2018

In addition to his work on the force, Moreno was known for making a difference in his community. Kent Mayor Dana Ralph said he never missed the department’s Shop with a Cop program, which helps provide needy children with holiday gifts. Moreno even picked up the bill when one child was short of the gift card money needed to buy the gifts he had selected.

Kent Police Officer Diego Moreno speaks with students at a school in December 2017. (Photo: Felicia Keller)

Before serving with Kent Police, Moreno worked at The Little Gym, where he taught kids gymnastics. Former colleagues said Moreno taught with “great compassion and care for each kid.”

