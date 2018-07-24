GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — With the Mega Millions jackpot at $522 million, the lottery officials say you have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning.

That begs the question, do you have a better chance of winning if you join in on your company pool to buy a bunch of tickets? Or are your chances just as good buying one ticket?

We visited with Mike Combs, a mathematician who helps tutor kids in math at Mathnasium in Golden Valley.

“So the probability of winning the mega millions is 1 out of 302,575,350, which is zero, followed by six zeros, 33, percent (0.00000033 percent). So not very likely. Now if you have 10 people. That moves the decimal place over one spot because we are multiplying by 10. So now we have zero followed by 5 zeros. So a little bit more but not much. So technically it’s 10 times the chance but it’s still zero. So you’re not really increasing your chances much because it’s still nothing,” said Combs.

The Mega Millions drawing will be at 8 p.m. PST.

