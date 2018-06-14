The world’s largest holiday light maze is coming to Seattle’s Safeco Field in November.

Enchant Christmas will set up shop at the home of the Mariners from November 23 to December 30, complete with a holiday light maze, ice skating trail, market, Santa’s workshop, and main stage with musical performances.

“We’re thrilled that Safeco Field can continue to be a playground and special gathering place for our community during the holiday season,” Trevor Gooby, Seattle Mariners senior vice president of ballpark operations, said in a statement.

The outfield will be transformed into a light maze where guests search for Santa’s missing reindeer, and the infield will become the skating trail.

A complete musical lineup will be released in November.

The Vancouver B.C.-based company will also host an event in at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas this year.

Early bird pricing is available on enchantchristmas.com.

