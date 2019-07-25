SEATAC, Wash. — All lanes of International Boulevard are blocked in SeaTac after a Marriott Hotels shuttle was involved in a crash on Thursday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle crash happened on International Boulevard and South 176th Street. It was reported about 1:15 p.m..

Aerial footage from SkyKING showed the shuttle lying on its side on International Boulevard while medics rolled patients on stretchers into ambulances. A damaged sedan was also seen on the footage.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and police will investigate, according to South King Fire.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

WATCH: Aerials of crash scene in SeaTac

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.