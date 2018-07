The Seattle Mariners want taxpayer money to fund the future of Safeco Field.

The team made a formal request to the King County Council on Monday. The Mariners are asking for $180 million to cover upkeep at the stadium.

When the team recently agreed to a 25-year lease extension at Safeco, lodging taxes were part of the deal.

The suggestion for public funding to pay for Safeco Field was met with pushback from King County Council Member Dave Upthegrove.

Councilmember Upthegrove released the following statement before Monday morning's meeting:

"The Mariners are a billion-dollar for-profit business that has generated enormous wealth for a small group of private owners. This business can and should continue to pay for upkeep of the baseball stadium. This business is the sole tenant of the facility—which was already built for them largely with taxpayer funds."

"The choice before us is whether to spend $185 million in taxpayer money to further increase the profits of a small group of business owners, or whether we spend these funds on a public purpose that benefits the people of King County."

"State law is absolutely clear that these funds can be spent on affordable housing, services for homeless youth, and actual tourism promotion that generates a greater economic benefit throughout King County."

"The decision we make will be a statement of our values and a test of whether our political process can work for all people, not just the privileged few."

Seattle Councilmember Kshama Sawant also spoke out against the measure, calling it "shameful, yet not surprising."

"Dow Constantine wants to give billionaire John Stanton a nearly $190M handout rather than address the affordable housing crisis by funding publicly owned permanently affordable housing," Sawant said in a Tweet.

Shameful yet not surprising that @kcexec Dow Constantine wants to give billionaire John Stanton a nearly $190M handout rather than address the affordable housing crisis by funding publicly owned permanently affordable housing. Thanks to all who are fighting back! #HousingForAll — Kshama Sawant (@cmkshama) July 30, 2018

The motion was sponsored by Councilmembers Jeanne Kohl-Welles, Joe McDermott, and Peter von Reichbauer.

