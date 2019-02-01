A Minnesota native and U.S. Marine is dead after being shot while on duty inside his Washington, D.C. barracks.

While a statement from the Marines confirmed the death, which took place Tuesday at approximately 5 a.m. eastern time, it did not officially name Riley Kuznia of Karlstad, Minnesota as the victim. His mother reported the 20-year-old's death on her Facebook page.

"With broken hearts we lost a loving son, cherished brother and dedicated Marine," Markelle Kuznia posted. "We appreciate everyone's thoughts and prayer during this difficult time! Please use his Facebook account to share all the amazing memories you shared with this goofy kid. Semper fidelis!

A statement from the Marine Corps says the circumstances surrounding the shooting are not yet being released, but did confirm that the wound “was not self-inflicted” and “no threat to local residents exists as this event transpired within the grounds” of the barracks located about a mile southeast of the U.S. Capitol.

Riley Kuznia was from Karlstad, Minnesota and graduated from Tri-County High School in 2017.

Tri-County Schools

"The command's priorities are to take care of the Marine's family and friends," said Col. Don Tomich, commanding officer of Marine Barracks. "We want to ensure these personnel are being provided for during this challenging time."

Kuznia graduated from Tri-County High School in 2017. District Superintendent Ryan Baron says Kuznia "was just an awesome kid ... very well liked by his classmates."

He says Riley was crazy about hockey, and played on the district's co-operative hockey team.

Counselors are in this week to help students who are grieving the loss. Those students include Kuznia's sister, who is in the sixth grade. Baron says the Kuznias are an extremely tight-knit family, that does "everything together."