PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was seriously injured after being stabbed at Montavilla Park early Sunday morning, according to police.

Portland police say, an officer found the 44-year-old man covered in blood on the corner of Northeast 82nd Avenue and Glisan Street at 1:49 a.m.

The victim told police that he was confronted by a suspect complaining about the victim's barking dog. After a brief argument the suspect stabbed the victim in the torso.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say they found both crime scenes in the park-one in the parking lot and the other in the southwest corner of the park.

The suspect is described as a short, white, and skinny male last seen walking north on 82nd Avenue away from the park.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

© 2018 KGW