PORTLAND, Ore. -- Six months after he was sentenced to 35 years in prison for sexually assaulting two Portland women on the same night in July 2017, Sergio Jose Martinez was sentenced Monday to an additional 92 months in federal prison for illegal reentry.

Martinez, 31, had been deported or removed from the U.S. numerous times, most recently in November 2016. After his most recent reentry into the country, he sexually assaulted two separate women.

On July 24, 2017, Martinez sexually assaulted a 65-year-old woman and stole her car. He was arrested after assaulting a second woman and running from police. Martinez was caught after officers chased him through a neighborhood.

According to court documents filed in March 2017, Martinez has a history of illegal entry into the United States. Those court documents said Martinez, who had been a transient in the Portland area for more than a year, was deported 20 times. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon reported Monday that he had been deported 11 times.

Martinez has at least five probation violations for re-entering the United States. His most recent removal was in November 2016, according to the March court documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer against Martinez, asking authorities to notify them before releasing Martinez to allow ICE to take him into custody. The Department of Homeland Security said a detainer was requested for Martinez in December 2016, but he was released into the community and authorities did not notify ICE.

“We must stop dangerous criminals with no right to be in the U.S. from returning to our streets and reoffending after completing their state sentences,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “Giving ICE notice that a defendant is in custody on state charges is permitted under Oregon state law and could have prevented these horrific crimes. Oregonians deserve and expect more. As evidenced by this case, effective communication between federal and state law enforcement is imperative to ensure dangerous illegal aliens are identified and deported according to law.”

Earlier this year, Multnomah County leaders and Sheriff Mike Reese wrote a letter to the community saying, "The Sheriff's Office does not hold people in county jails on ICE detainers or conduct any immigration enforcement actions."

Mugshots: Sex assault suspect Sergio Martinez

Prior to the July 24 arrest, Martinez's criminal record showed a felony conviction for burglary and three misdemeanor convictions for battery, theft, and obstructing a public officer. The court document also said he told investigators in March that he has a long history of using methamphetamine and was currently using on a daily basis.

The new charges Martinez was convicted of include first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery (two counts), second-degree assault, first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sodomy and first-degree burglary.

Police said Martinez broke into the 65-year-old woman's home in the 1700 block of Northeast Irving Street and physically and sexually assaulted her before stealing her 2011 silver Toyota Prius.

Court documents said Martinez entered the woman's bedroom through a window that she left open due to the heat. He spoke "calmly and quietly," ordering the woman onto the ground, where he tied her hands and feet, and blindfolded her.

Martinez threatened to kill the woman while he sexually assaulted her, according to the probable cause affidavit. Before he left, he punched her in the head several times and slammed her head onto a wood floor.

Martinez left, taking the woman's phone with him.

She went to a neighbor's house to call 911. Police responded to the home just after 6 a.m.

The woman's car was found that evening near Southeast 99th Avenue and Stark Street.

Later that night, officers were called to a reported disturbance between a man and a woman in the basement of a parking garage near the 2100 block of Northeast Halsey Street.

Police said the Martinez was armed with a knife and he assaulted the woman.

Resources for victims

Multnomah County Victims' Assistance Program: Provides support during the reporting of sexual assaults and referrals to victim services and resources: 503-988-3270.

Call to Safety (formerly the Portland Women's Crisis Line): Provides access to advocacy services, including confidential peer support, information and referrals to community resources. 24 hour crisis line: 503-235-5333, 1-888-235-5333, or calltosafety.org

Project UNICA (Proyecto UNICA): Provides access to advocacy services for Spanish-speaking survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 24-hour crisis line: 503-232-4448, or 1-888-232-4448.

