SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) -- A South Carolina man found himself in a hospital bed after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria during a camping trip last month.

Thomas Douglas rushed to the hospital after his arm started to swell, two days after coming home from the Lake Marion trip.

Doctors found two flesh eating bacteria eating away at his arm, blaming it on swimming in the lake with an open cut.

So far, Douglas has gone through four surgeries, but is expected to make a full recovery.

