CORBETT, Ore. — A 50-year-old man was killed on Tuesday after slipping and falling from a trail in the Columbia River Gorge, according to Corbett Fire.

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says the man was hiking with his wife, daughter, and son by the water falls when he slipped and fell between 40 to 50 feet along the Bridal Veil trail.

The lower part of the trail is closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

© 2018 KGW