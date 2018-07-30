OREGON CITY — A man was arraigned in Clackamas County court Friday over a hit-and-run crash nine months ago that critically injured a Multnomah University basketball player.

Sequoyha Storck, 20, faces 11 charges over the October 18, 2017, accident, including failure to perform the duties of a driver to an injured person, two counts of assault, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, DUII and third-degree escape.

Police allege that Storck was the driver of an SUV that crossed the centerline of Highway 212 west of Damascus early on October 18, 2017.

The SUV hit the Toyota Camry driven by Ana Wakefield, then 20.

Following the crash, the SUV driver fled the scene. Police said they identified a person of interest a day later, but made no arrest at the time.

After the accident, family, teammates and community members rallied around Wakefield as she fought her way back to health.

Her father, David, posts videos showing her ongoing recovery to Facebook on a regular basis

"My prayer has been the same from the start ...That the person responsible will be held accountable, and that no other family has to go through the pain our family has had to endure," he posted Saturday.

