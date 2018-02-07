PORTLAND, Ore. – Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a man in Southeast Portland Sunday night.

Officers responded to the reports of gunfire in the 12200 block of Southeast Harold Street at 9:20 p.m.

As they approached, a resident of a house in the block contacted 911 and reported that a person had been shot inside.

The adult male victim was treated for his injuries but died on the way to the hospital, police said.

Officers searched the area for suspects but did not locate any.

Police said there is not believed to be an immediate danger to the community in relation to this shooting. No suspect descriptions are being provided to the public at this time.

Anyone with information that might help the investigation is asked to call the police nonemergency line at (503) 823-3333.

