PORTLAND, Ore. -- People across the Portland metro area are becoming more and more frustrated over undelivered mail.

“It’s been a little quiet,” said Susan Kurlan.

Kurlan owns Mailbox Depot in Gresham. The store has more than 250 private mailboxes.

“We’re a little short this week,” she said.

According to Kurlan, last Saturday was the last time she received a normal delivery for her customers.

“We have a lot of people depending on checks from the state and social security checks and we have a lot of Medicare cards coming out now and people are expecting them and they get nervous when they don’t show up.”

While many of Kurlan’s customers are frustrated, others are taking it in stride.

“When you’re retired getting your mail is one of the highlights of your day,” added Kathy Rodriquez laughing.

KGW contacted USPS for answers. A spokesperson said USPS recently moved its processing facility out of the downtown post office and into a new location near the airport. The weekend move is to blame for the slow service, but mail processing and delivery should return to normal soon.

“I’m hoping it gets ironed out very soon,” said Kurlan.

Anyone with questions is urged to contact 800.ASK.USPS.



