The company that operates Portland's popular, and Nike Inc., Biketown program is set for an acquisition.

The Information website reported the deal between Motivate and Lyft is imminent. Neither Lyft nor Motivate has confirmed the report.

Motivate said last week that it's set to expand Biketown's boundaries and adjust pricing downward.

The discussions arrive as San Francisco-based rivals Uber and Lyft are wielding M&A powers to make sure they stay ahead of the curve.

Lyft has remained quiet on the sale, and spokespeople for the company haven't responded to requests for comment. Should Lyft clinch the deal, though, it would take on more than 700 of Motivate's employees around the country. It also would boost its presence — bike-wise — across San Francisco, where Motivate operates as Ford GoBike.

Motivate also operates in New York, Chicago, Boston and Washington, D.C.. The New York-based company, under the helm of CEO Jay Walder, reportedly generated about $100 million in revenue last year.

The reported acquisition — valued at about $250 million or more, according to The Information — would give Lyft access to the fast-growing U.S. bike-sharing market. To date, the company has only sponsored bike-sharing stations.

Meanwhile, Uber, Lyft's e-hailing rival, recently moved the market in its own right with a $200 million purchase of New York-based electric bike rental startup Jump. That deal came just one week after the New York City Department of Transportation announced that it would amend an existing rule to allow for the use of pedal-assist bikes, those that have a throttle and are capable of travel at speeds in excess of 20 miles per hour.

A fresh round of capital — a $1 billion financing round led by Alphabet Inc.'s investment fund, CapitalG, last fall — brought Lyft's valuation to $11 billion valuation. It also gave Lyft the ability to up its M&A game.

With that deep pool of capital at its disposal, Lyft's leaders — led by CEO Logan Green — have been able to survey the landscape for acquisition opportunities.

To that end, Motivate is far from alone among shops making advancements in the space. San Mateo, California-based LimeBike, for example, put its first dockless bikes on the road last June. So far, it's raised $132 million from investors, including Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Other players in the space include QuimoCycle, Riide and Spin, as well as Lenny Bike, which specializes in bike sharing on college campuses.

There's also P3GM, a "smart city" development company specializing in urban infrastructure projects, as well as Zagster, a company based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, that designs and builds bike-sharing programs for cities.

In China, where dockless bike-sharing spiked in popularity, there's Ofo. The Beijing-based startup has expanded to 25 U.S. cities, including Seattle, San Diego and Washington, D.C.

Mobike, also headquartered in Beijing, has a presence in five U.S. cities, as well, the biggest being in Dallas, where it has a dockless bike number of about 3,000.

BikePortland has an analysis of potential issues with the sale.

Andy Giegerich of the Portland Business Journal contributed to this story.

