CHESNEE, S.C. — A resident in Chesnee is $275,000 richer today, but it looks like their kids are getting the best parts of the win!

The plan was to stay cool and in control after scratching off a win from a Lucky Numbers tickets. However, this winner couldn't help but get a little excited about their plans for the extra cash.

First thing on the list is bills, of course. But a close second is a trust fund for his kids — plus a little fun!

“This year I can take my kids somewhere nice for a vacation,” the winner said.

Hot Spot No. 3005 on Hampton Street in Chesnee will receive a $2,750 commission for selling the winning ticket.