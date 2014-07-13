As Mega Millions jackpot grows, $1M ticket sold in Oregon

The winning ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday, the Oregon Lottery said. Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.35 billion.

EUGENE, Ore. — There are still no winners of the Mega Millions billion-dollar jackpot, but a number of people across the United States, including one lucky Oregonian, will be headed to the bank with a $1 million winning ticket.

The ticket was sold in Eugene on Monday and the person matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday's drawing, the Oregon Lottery said. The winning numbers for the jackpot were 7-13-14-15-18 and Mega Ball 9.

The Mega Millions jackpot started on Oct. 14. With no grand prize winner for the 25th time in a row, Friday's drawing has now ballooned to an estimated $1.35 billion paid out over 29 years, or $707.9 million in cash. The jackpot is the second largest in Mega Millions history.

Plenty of lottery players in the Northwest alone have attempted to try their luck. Since Saturday, the Oregon Lottery has sold more than $3.15 million in tickets.

The largest Mega Millions prize ever won in Oregon was $3 million in 2019, according to the Oregon Lottery. Two people won that sum in separate lottery games.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday, Jan. 13 at 7:59 p.m. PST.

Want to check if you won? Players can type in their ticket numbers on the Oregon Lottery website or by using the mobile app.

