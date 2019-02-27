The only known footage of the collapse of the first Tacoma Narrows Bridge from the west side of the channel is being shown to the public for the first time.

The 7:30 minute video of the bridge known as "Galloping Gertie" was taken by Arthur Leach on Nov. 7, 1940.

According to the Harbor History Museum, it is the only footage taken from the Gig Harbor side of the bridge.

WATCH: Lost footage of Tacoma Narrows Bridge collapse



The History Museum has sold out two showings of the footage - Feb. 26 and March 6 - and scheduled a third for March 19.

The Tacoma Narrows Bridge, nicknamed "Galloping Gertie," fell into Puget Sound during a windstorm in 1940. The bridge's collapse was a lesson in poor design and engineering. The cause of the bridge failure was determined to be the solid girders, which took wind and acted like sails. Also, the bridge was not stiff or heavy enough to withstand the wind of the Narrows.

One dog died in the bridge collapse. There were no other deaths associated with it.