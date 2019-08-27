PORTLAND, Ore. — A 4-alarm grass fire destroyed two buildings and burned several others in Northeast Portland on Monday evening.

A townhome and another building were destroyed, Lt. Rich Chatman of Portland Fire & Rescue said. Four other townhomes were damaged, as were Lumberyard Bike Park and Grand Avenue Boxing Club.

The fire began at about 5:20 p.m. Monday in an abandoned driving range near Northeast 85th Avenue and Siskiyou Street and wind helped the fire spread quickly to the south. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

RELATED: Two buildings destroyed in NE Portland fire; 82nd Avenue reopened; power restored

Justin McBurnett took some video of the fire with his cellphone. He tried to fight the blaze with his garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Many Portland residents shared their photos of the fire and smoke with KGW. Here's a gallery featuring 20 of those photos. Share your photos and videos with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

PHOTOS: Your Pics | Fire in Northeast Portland

Your Pics: Fire in Northeast Portland Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019. Fire in Portland, Oregon on Aug. 26, 2019.

RELATED: VERIFY: Is the Amazon Forest responsible for 20% of the world's oxygen?

Get breaking news wherever you are! Download the new, free KGW app