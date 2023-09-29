Your cellphone is expected to go off the afternoon of Oct. 4 — Here's why

All cellphones will receive the message only once.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — This week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a nationwide test of its emergency notification systems.

The test is expected to occur Wednesday, Oct. 4, between 1:20-1:50 p.m. CT (2:20-2:50 p.m. ET/11:20-11:50 a.m. PT).

The purpose of the test is to assess the effectiveness of FEMA's Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alerts.

All cellphones will receive the message only once.

The following can be expected during the test: