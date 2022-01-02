Young woman among 10 people killed in crashes in first month of 2022

Awbrianna Rollings was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Jan. 22 near Southeast 160th and Powell.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A stretch of Interstate 5 in North Portland was shut down for hours Monday as officers investigated a deadly hit-and-run crash just south of the Interstate Bridge.

The victim was the 10th person killed on Portland streets in 2022.

"I think it's inexcusable," said Rob Ryan.

Ryan is the father of Awbrianna Rollings, another person who died on Portland roads this year.

"She's a beautiful soul," Ryan said. "Loved and adored by so many people."

Ryan's daughter lost her life on January 22 near Southeast 160th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Investigators said Rollings was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

"Some moments I'm fine and other moments I want to hide away from the world," Ryan said. "I don't want to see or talk to anybody."

Ryan is not alone in his grief. Less than 48 hours before his daughter's death, a Beaverton man was killed in a crash near Southeast McLoughlin and Holgate Boulevards.

"We're having more criminal cases related to these fatal crashes," said Sgt. Kevin Allen with the Portland Police Bureau.

Allen pointed to a few theories for the high number of traffic-related fatalities. He said the Portland Police Bureau's traffic division currently lacks a patrol element. The darker winter months and low visibility may also be a contributing factor, he said, and there is always the possibility of street racing.

"Street racing continues to be a huge issue within the city of Portland," he said. "A lot of these cases, we're looking to see if there's a connection to street racing."

It is unclear if street racing had anything to do with Rollings' death. What is clear is that whoever hit and killed her left the scene.