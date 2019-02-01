PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who left her car parked at Portland International Airport for four days while she was on vacation says someone broke into the car, slept inside of it, and then rifled through her belongings.

Heidi Meuchel and her family returned to PDX on Saturday, to find their belongings inside the car tossed around, the seats reclined and a stranger's sweatshirt and blanket inside.

Meuchel says someone not only slept inside her car, but stole her registration and insurance cards.

"It's OK if you're homeless, I get you want to get out of the cold, not take anything. But to leave it a mess, to go through the car... you didn't want to just get out of the cold, you wanted to see what you could take," Meuchel said.

A PDX spokesperson said they're not aware of what happened, and added there aren't a lot of problems in airport parking lots considering millions of people use them each year.