NEWBERG, Ore. — A Newberg business owner has once again taken in a special donation drive for a good cause.

Brian Love and his family and friends have gathered 22,000 diapers in a donation drive. The diapers will go to a nonprofit group that helps at-risk families in Yamhill County.

“Family and friends they're all a part of it, and it's just awesome," said Love.

A Family Place runs relief nurseries to care for young children, and to help them socialize and learn. That also gives parents time to de-stress, and to grow through programs A Family Place offers. Often it starts by reaching out to families with a gift of diapers.

“When these families come in and they learn about these other services and programs, it's their first touch to getting a better life for that child and a better life for that family and for future generations as well,” said Emily Garrick-Steenson, staff member at A Family Place.

Love, who owns Krohn’s Appliance Service, heard about the program and the need for diapers at a luncheon four years ago. That’s when he started the donation drive. It’s grown every year since. Love gives a lot of credit to others.

A Family place hands out 60,000 diapers a year. The donation this year will cover more than a third of its needs.

“Brian is amazing,” said Garrick-Steenson. "Without volunteers like Brian our first step into those homes would not be possible."

For Love's part, he isn’t looking for notoriety. He just wants to help.

“It's about what you do for your community and people around you, and it's been instilled in me, my grandparents did it, my dad my uncle. And you give back,” said Love.