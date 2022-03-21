Recall election in Yamhill County to decide if commissioner keeps her position

This is the second recent recall effort in Yamhill County, after a failed recall election of two Newberg schoolboard members.

YAMHILL COUNTY, Ore. — A recall vote due Tuesday will decide if Yamhill County commissioner Lindsay Berschauer will keep her position.

The recall effort is the second major push in the area to oust sitting politicians. Another recent recall election against two Newberg schoolboard members failed to pass.

In this latest recall effort, the group Save Yamhill County, submitted more than 7,600 signatures, exceeding the required minimum of 6,873.

It argues a number of Berschauer's policies and actions have cost the county millions of dollars, primarily benefitting her donors over county residents.

"She wasn't representing the needs of Yamhill County," said Erin Chen with Save Yamhill County. "She wasn't representing the needs of people who live here.

Berschauer denies this.

"When I ran, I was very clear about what my principles were and what my policy stances were," Berschauer told KGW.

One contested example is Berschauer's blocking of the Yamhelas Westsider Trail. Save Yamhill County argued the trail project was supported by a majority of voters, but Berschauer argued it would have infringed on farmers' land rights and opened up potential transit toward Portland.

"My purpose was not self-interested, it wasn't self-motivated," Berschauer said.

Recall advocates said issues run deeper than the trail issue.

Both sides said they have received attacks and threats over the last few months of recall efforts.

"[Berschaer] posting the home address of our recall PAC director...on her Facebook and telling people to give her a piece of your mind," Chen said. "[Our director] has since received threatening letters and death threats."

"None of it's good," Berschauer responded, condemning such threats. "We don't want to have that level of discourse. We should be able to have healthy political debates and be able to agree to disagree, so it's not something I support. But it does go both ways, and I will respond and I will stand up for myself."

Berschauer said she and her family have received attacks, and that she will defend her character against allegations of corruption.

The conservative commissioner claimed Save Yamhill County is a primarily progressive-backed group, intent in removing her from office.

However, Chen said the group is made up of members who are registered independents, democrats and republicans.

"We want what's best for Yamhill County," Chen said.