Driver dies after crashing into Yakima Airport control tower on Friday morning

According to the Yakima Police Department, the driver died. Yakima Airport canceled operations after the car crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Air Terminal (YKM) canceled some operations Friday morning after a car crashed into the airport's control tower on the corner of Washington and Airfair Way. The driver died

According to the Yakima Police Department (YPD), the driver suffered from life-threatening injuries and he later died, according to YPD.

The YPD said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and crashed into power boxes and the control tower. The crash is under investigation but according to deputies impairment is suspected.

Photos: Yakima Airport Crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The airport had to cancel its Friday morning flight operated by Alaska/Horizon, which was scheduled to leave from Yakima to Seattle at 6 a.m. Another flight that was scheduled to depart at 2:20 p.m. this afternoon was also canceled. Private flights are operating normally.