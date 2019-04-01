PORTLAND, Ore. — Sen. Ron Wyden says "principled bipartisanship" is needed to end the federal government shutdown.

“You cannot re-open the government with a closed mind. And I’ve been listening to Oregonians and what they’re saying particularly to the president and to Mitch McConnell is, do our agenda first; which is re-opening the government and then after you do that, then we can come back and talk about your agenda,” Wyden said.

The Oregon Democrat spoke at Portland's Cleveland High School on Friday as part of his "Listening to the Future" sessions. Wyden told KGW that Democrats and Republicans have to come together and handle the government shutdown in two steps.

First, he says, is getting the government open. Republicans and Democrats are at a stalemate over President Trump's demand that lawmakers provide funding for a border wall. Then, Wyden says, they can work on a compromise regarding border security.

“There's a lot of bipartisan history where you can go forward on. To me, border security is where you can find that kind of common ground that includes technology. We have supported a fencing in the past, so there is common ground," he said.

Wyden says during the shutdown, he had to get out of Washington so he could talk to people who, in his words, "act like reasonable adults." The senator then took questions from the students in the audience at Cleveland High School.