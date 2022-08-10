WSU Vancouver corpse flower expected to bloom again

Washington State University Vancouver's corpse flower, Titan VanCoug, is expected to bloom for a second time mid August.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Titan VanCoug, the infamous corpse flower that resides on the Washington State University Vancouver campus is expected to bloom for a second time later this month, according to the university.

The flower bloomed back in 2019 and it was the first time in almost two decades. Now three years later, Titan VanCoug is back and getting ready to bloom again.

Dr. Steve Sylvester who taught Biochemistry at WSU Vancouver for over 20 years, first propagated this flower in a pot on his desk. As it grew, it was moved outside to a public space on campus.

When Titan VanCoug first bloomed, it was visited by 20,000 people during its blossoming window, which can last from 18 to 48 hours.

Today the flower has its own stairway green house where it can thrive in.

"Seems pretty darn happy with it. We're excited. Very excited to see how big this one is growing. It's really a unique plant and a neat opportunity in general for folks in this part of the world to come and see something unique," said Sylvester.

In early July, Titan VanCoug began new growth from one of its four corms. On August 3, Titan VanCoug grew to 34 inches tall and the spadex — the central floral spike — appeared, confirming a bloom is imminent, according to WSU Vancouver.

"We were able to get such a great and pretty darn big bloom coming out of it right now," said Dawn Freeman, a previous student at WSU Vancouver during the original planting and now the care taker of the flower.

Sylvester hopes to pollinate Titan VanCoug to create more seeds to share to other universities and conservatories.