BRUSH PRAIRIE, Wash. — Highway 503 near Brush Prairie is a highly traveled section of highway. The Washington State Department of Transportation says more than 25,000 vehicles use it each day.

The four-lane highway has a posted 50 mph speed limit and is only separated by a double yellow line.

Friday afternoon, 31 year-old Rosa Wilson was driving southbound with her three children when a red Volkswagen driven by 41 year-old Kristi Byars crossed the center lines and hit Wilson's van head-on.

Byars, Wilson and her 5-year-old daughter, Juniper Kate, were all killed in the crash. Wilson's other children, 7-year-old Elliot and 3-year-old Iona, were taken to the hospital. Officials have updated the children's conditions as critical and serious but did not specify which child was in which condition.

A GoFundMe account for the Wilson family has been set up and has already raised more than $130,000.

WSDOT says that from 2015-2019 there were 214 crashes, two of them fatal and two head-on, on that stretch of Highway 503.

Of those, 105 (49%) were rear-end crashes and 70 (33%) involved inattentive/distracted drivers.

Before Friday's fatal crash, WSDOT was already planning on making improvements to the highway. This spring, WSDOT will begin a multi-million-dollar project and install concrete barriers from 154th to Highway 502 in Battle Ground.

According to the WSDOT's project website's need and benefits section, "This project will result in a safer commute for the traveling public by eliminating crossover collisions and reducing the risk of left-turn related collisions between intersections."

WSDOT says that the section of highway is among the 20 highest collision spots in Southwest Washington on similar highways.

