Wrentham Market Fire in Wasco County burns estimated 7,222 acres, 78% contained

Officials said the fire destroyed one barn and an outbuilding. Evacuation orders remain in place for some homes east of Dufur.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — The Wrentham Market Fire has burned an estimated 7,222 acres and is 78% contained as of Friday morning. Evacuation orders remain in place for some homes east of Dufur, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.

Fire officials previously estimated the fire had burned about 10,000 acres. The change in acreage is due to detailed mapping conducted Thursday.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon near Wrentham Road, prompting level 3 "go now" evacuation orders for dozens of residents southeast of The Dalles.

Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, allowing the state fire marshal to bring in resources from other counties around Oregon to assist with the fire.

Task forces were sent from Multnomah, Washington and Yamhill counties with support from the Bureau of Land Management. On Thursday, they put out hot spots, monitored flare ups, eliminated hazard trees and continued to strengthen the fire lines.

Despite strong winds, officials said crews have been able to limit the growth of the Wrentham Market Fire.

“While we’re excited about our progress these last three days, we’re still focused on fire activity and protecting human life and property. I am proud of our crews and the work they have done to return this area back to the community,” said Ian Yocum, Oregon State Fire Marshal incident commander.