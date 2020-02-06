Workers clean up in downtown after third night of protests

For the third night, protests got out of control and small groups broke windows and painted graffiti on buildings.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Downtown Portland was filled with the sounds of saws and hammers Monday morning. Workers repaired damage and cleaned up the mess left behind after a third night of protests in Portland.

People broke windows on buildings along 6th Avenue near Main Street and painted graffiti all over the Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd during a third night of protests Sunday night.

Business owners are reeling, trying to recover from the stay-home order and now a small group of protesters' destruction.

Brent Collier had his clothing store on Broadway damaged Friday night. He had just reopened to sell masks when his store was vandalized.

“We’re just getting back to some of that why we’re here thing and now this. This is going to put us down for a little bit. I guess just hope for the best” said Collier.