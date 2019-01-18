HILLSBORO, Ore. — A man with a knife was able to enter a Taco Bell, closed except for the drive-through, and cut a worker, according to Hillsboro police.

Officers were dispatched at 2:41 a.m. to the Taco Bell at 977 SW Oak Street.

They learned that an employee suffered a stab wound to the wrist. That worker was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Other workers had barricaded themselves in an office, police said.

When they arrived, officers found the suspect in the freezer with a self-inflicted stab wound. He was taken into custody after police were able to disarm him. He was taken to a hospital.

No charges have been filed yet as the investigation continues, police said.