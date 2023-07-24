Worker dies after 50-foot fall into empty fuel tank in Northwest Portland

Firefighters were able to enter the empty tank from a door at ground level and found the crew member's body.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person performing maintenance on a fuel tank near the St. Johns Bridge fell about 50 feet from the top of the tank and died Monday, Portland Fire and Rescue reported on Twitter.

Firefighters responded at 1:38 p.m. to the area of Northwest St. Helens Road and Doane Avenue, about three or four miles south of the bridge, to a report that a person had fallen into an empty fuel tank and was not responding to radio calls.

Firefighters were able to enter the empty tank from a door at ground level and found the crew member's body.

The identity of the person who died, the company they worked for, and the details of what kind of work they were performing has yet to be reported.

