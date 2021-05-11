Shooting victim found dead in vehicle in NE Portland's Woodlawn neighborhood

Officers responded to a shots fired call near Woodlawn City Park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person is dead following a shooting in Northeast Portland's Woodlawn neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to Portland police.

Officers responded to a shots fired call near the 1000 block of Northeast Madrona Street near Woodlawn City Park around 3:40 a.m. and found the deceased male in a vehicle.

The state medical examiner will be determining the cause and manner of the victim's death. His name has not been released.

Homicide detectives with the Portland Police Bureau said the suspect or suspects left the scene before they arrived. No arrests have been made at this time.