CORBETT, Ore. – Human remains were found inside a home following a fire in Corbett on July 10.

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said 78-year-old Francine Roberta Lewis died in the fire. Lewis lived at the home.

The fire, at 30245 E. Woodard Rd. near Troutdale, was reported at around 12:20 a.m.

After the fire was put out, investigators discovered human remains.

“This is a complex and ongoing investigation,” the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

The home was valued at $250,000 was considered a complete loss.

