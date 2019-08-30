PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound, along with a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds and an uninjured young child early Friday morning in a home in Southeast Portland.

Officers were dispatched about 3:30 a.m. to Southeast 174th Avenue and Powell Boulevard on a report of a shooting.

The man was taken to a hospital with life threatening injuries. The child is safe with police officers.

Officers searched the area for one or more suspects but found no one.

The Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detail has responded to the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency phone number at (503)823-3333.