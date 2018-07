WEST LINN, Ore. — A residential fire in West Linn left a woman in need of treatment for smoke inhalation late Saturday afternoon.

The fire began in a garage in the 1700 block of Dollar Street. It was first reported at around 5:20 p.m.

The fire then burned nearby arborvitae before spreading to a neighboring townhome, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

An investigation is ongoing.

Fire in the 1700 block of Dollar Street in West Linn

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue

