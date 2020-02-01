PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman who claims she was racially discriminated against at a Portland hotel is suing Marriott International, Inc. for $300,000.

Felicia Gonzales says the discrimination came in the form of a "no party" policy that she was forced to sign when she checked into the Residence Inn by Marriott’s Downtown/Convention Center location in Portland on January 25, 2019.

Gonzales, who is black, booked a room at the hotel for five nights, according to the lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

When she checked in, Gonzales was surprised that the desk clerk required that she sign a no party policy form. Gonzales signed the form but didn’t feel right about it. She went back down to the front desk after getting into her room. There she watched several white guests check into the hotel without having to sign a no party policy, the lawsuit says.

Gonzales asked the desk clerk for a copy of the no party policy, but was told the signed forms were locked in the general manager’s office and she could not have a copy.

The lawsuit claims the general manager knew the policy would be applied in a discriminatory manner toward black people.

Gonzales had never received a noise complaint at any other Marriott hotel, according to the lawsuit.

KGW has reached out to Marriott for comment. We have not heard back.

A copy of the no party policy form, obtained by KGW, says it is in place to "ensure guest comfort and hopefully communicate to every guest that the hotel is concerned about making their stay more enjoyable and peaceful - not to insinuate any distrust in the 'average' guest."

