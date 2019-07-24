PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle while she was crossing the street in Northeast Portland on Wednesday morning, police said.

The crash happened on Northeast 142nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street sometime shortly before 3 a.m. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. No arrests have been made.

The identity of the woman will be released once family is notified.

During the investigation, Northeast Halsey Street was closed in both directions from Northeast 140th Avenue to Northeast 146th Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has information related to the investigation is asked to call Portland Police Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208.

Portland police said this is the 33rd fatal crash in Portland this year.