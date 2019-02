TIGARD, Ore. — A woman was struck by a WES commuter train in Tigard on Tuesday evening.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said the woman was hit on the tracks near Southwest Commercial Street, between 95th and 98th avenues.

She suffered life-threatening injuries, firefighters said. Medics rushed her to a hospital.

Tigard police shut down the WES tracks during their investigation.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.