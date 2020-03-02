PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot while she was sitting inside her car waiting in a drive-through line at Taco Bell in Northeast Portland on Sunday morning, police said.

The victim was an innocent bystander, police said, and she was able to drive herself to the hospital.

Last year, Portland police responded to nearly 400 shootings. This year, they've already responded to 57. It's important to note that number includes everything from homicides to accidental shootings.

The latest shooting happened at Northeast 7th Avenue and Weidler Street just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

Portland Police Sgt. Kenneth Dulio has been part of the bureau's gun violence reduction team for nearly a decade. He said the team is working hard to reduce the number of shootings by doing enhanced patrols and confiscating guns. For example, on Friday, the team seized a loaded gun from a felon during a traffic stop.

But Dulio said there's no one answer and the current shortage of officers makes it tough to keep up.

"We have had kind of a staffing crisis here the last several years," he said. "Our unit, we have decent numbers but for the number of shootings it's a lot. A lot of times we feel like we're just trying to keep our head above water trying to keep up with the next shooting that comes in."

Police said they see a lot of the same people involved in the shootings. So besides arresting them, they're trying to work with them to break that cycle of violence.

