Woman shot while driving near Ventura Park in Southeast Portland

The woman was hit in the shoulder but is expected to be okay.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was seriously hurt in a shooting near Ventura Park in Southeast Portland Saturday morning, Portland police said.

Police said the woman was driving in the area of Southeast Stark Street and 117th Avenue around 7:40 a.m. when someone in another vehicle opened fire.

Several bullets hit her car and one of them hit her shoulder. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance and is expected to be okay.

Police don't have any suspect information to release at this time. They're looking to speak to witnesses who may have seen the shooting or a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov about PPB case 21-130741.