Woman shot outside gas station in Northeast Portland

Portland police said a woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night, Aug. 13, near Northeast Broadway and Grand Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night in Northeast Portland's Eliot neighborhood.

Portland police said the shooting happened outside a gas station in the 500 block of Northeast Broadway near Grand Avenue. Officers responded shortly after 10 p.m.

The woman was transported to a hospital by ambulance. She is expected to survive.

Police are still trying to locate the suspect.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating along with its federal partners. Anyone with information about this shooting incident asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov in regard to case 21-224692.