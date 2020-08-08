Woman shot at apartment in North Portland; police seek witnesses

Police say there were multiple people in the apartment when the woman was shot, but nobody would talk to officers about what happened.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was shot Friday night in North Portland, police say.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment on North Marine Drive near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. They found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

Police say there were multiple people in the apartment when the woman was shot, but nobody would talk to officers about what happened.

No arrests have been made, according to police.