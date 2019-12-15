PORTLAND, Ore. — Officers found a woman who had been severely injured and locked in the trunk of a car on Saturday morning.

Police got a tip shortly after 11:20 a.m. Saturday about a possible kidnapping in the area of Southeast 104th Avenue and Division Street. When officers arrived, they found the woman locked in the trunk of a car. She was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators determined it was a domestic-violence case, and detectives arrested 36-year-old Jarod Scott Bowman for second-degree assault (domestic assault), domestic violence (strangulation), first-degree kidnapping and coercion.

Jarod Scott Bowman

Multnomah County Sheriff's Office

The investigation is ongoing and further details won't be released at this time.