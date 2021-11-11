Woman rescued from Santiam River after being swept up in the current

The woman told officials she lived in a camp near the river and was swept up when she was attempting to leave due to the rising water.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — A woman was rescued from the Santiam River after she became swept up in the current.



Marion County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Knife River facility after someone called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing the woman calling for help in the river. When deputies arrived, they found the woman clinging to a bush in the water, unable to get to shore. Workers from the Knife River facility were on a bridge attempting to get a flotation device out to the 32-year-old woman.



Deputies were able to get a flotation device out to the woman while they walked for additional help to arrive. The Jefferson Fire District was able to get a boat into the water and a swimmer helped the woman to safety.

Officials learned that the woman was living in a camp nearby the river and became stuck in the current as she was attempting to leave due to the risk of the rising water. She was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

“We were fortunate the workers from Knife River heard the victim calling out for help. Their efforts to find the woman and to quickly call 911 definitely made a difference today,” said Marion County Undersheriff Jeff Wood.

In anticipation of the heavy rains forecasted this week, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it had coordinated with local agencies to ensure that water rescue resources were available in the event that something like this happened.