Woman rescued after falling 55 feet down a well in Marion County

The woman was taken to a hospital in serious condition, the Silverton Fire District said.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters rescued a woman who fell down a well near Silverton late Thursday morning. The woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to the Silverton Fire District.

In a press release, the fire district said the woman fell roughly 55 feet down through the wooden top of an old stone-lined well in the 3000 block of Crooked Finger Road outside of Scotts Mills. Rescuers found her injured, hypothermic and partially submerged in water, but she was conscious.

A neighbor used a rope and pulley to go down into the well and keep the woman upright and out of the well water as more firefighters were called to the scene.

The Salem Fire Department's rope rescue team was then able to lower a rescuer down into the we l l, stabilize the woman and hoist both her and the neighbor out.