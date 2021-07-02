Woman reports attempted kidnapping at Camas park

Deputies said they are looking for a white man in his early 20s with a small, slight build, brown shaggy hair and light, sparse facial hair.

CAMAS, Wash. — A man reportedly attacked a woman while she was walking in Lacamas Regional Park in Camas Friday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

At about 4:30 p.m., the woman was walking along a trail in the park near Round Lake when a man called to her. When she stopped, the man went and grabbed her, assaulted her and tried to move her off the trail, deputies said.

Deputies said the woman fought off the attacker and ran away before calling 911. The man fled in the opposite direction.

The woman was not injured in the attack.

Deputies said they are looking for a white man in his early 20s with a small, slight build, brown shaggy hair and light, sparse facial hair. The woman reported he was wearing grey shorts, a dark-colored hoodie and black Nike "skater-type" shoes.