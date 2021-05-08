Woman killed on Lime scooter in hit-and-run crash in NE Portland

Portland police say there have been twice as many fatal crashes in 2021 compared to this time last year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was hit and killed by another vehicle while riding a Lime electric scooter early Saturday morning in Northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 149th Avenue where they found the woman dead.

Police said the driver who hit the woman left the scene before they arrived.

A driver who was not involved in the crash was at the scene when police arrived. Police interviewed the driver but determined they were not the driver involved in the crash.

Police said this incident marks Portland's 26th fatal crash in 2021. That's double the number the city had this time last year.

Despite reduced traffic last year because of the pandemic, police said 2020 still had the highest number of traffic fatalities in three decades.