PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred at around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of Northeast Marine Drive and 122nd Avenue.

A blue GMC van turning west onto Northeast Marine Drive from 122nd Avenue collided with an eastbound semi-truck, according to Portland police. The van then hit a stopped Honda Passport.

The driver of the van was killed, police said. Her identity has not been released.

People in the semi-truck and Honda Passport were treated at the scene but did not need to be taken to a hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

© 2018 KGW