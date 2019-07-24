GRESHAM, Ore. — A woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Interstate 84 eastbound offramp to Northeast 181st Avenue at about 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The suspect fled the scene, police said. The suspect vehicle has been described by police as a dark blue 2011-2014 Volkswagen Jetta. The car has significant front-end damage.
Police said Wednesday morning that the offramp would be closed for a couple hours.
Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call 503-618-2220.
Gresham Police Department